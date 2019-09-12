Connable Office Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; As Rgc Res Com (RGCO) Market Valuation Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Cut by $398,160 Its Position

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 5.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Rgc Res Inc Com (RGCO) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% . The institutional investor held 129,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, down from 142,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Rgc Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 1,750 shares traded. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES-ON MARCH 23, UNIT ENTERED INTO NATURAL GAS ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT ENERGY MANAGEMENT, L.P , EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 17/04/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 01/05/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES EXPIRING ASSET MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SEQUENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RGCO’s profit will be $403,255 for 140.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RGC Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.29% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA) by 44,879 shares to 278,081 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22,929 activity. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $1,497 was made by AGEE NANCY H on Tuesday, September 3.

More notable recent RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RGC Resources, Inc. Raises Annual Dividend 6.5% to $0.66 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does RGC Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGCO) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting Nasdaq:RGCO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.