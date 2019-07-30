Connable Office Stake in Capital One Financial (COF) Has Cut by $1.02 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Boston Family Office Cut Its Position

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 41.15 million shares traded or 822.46% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 30,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 2.00M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,710 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc holds 1.34% or 171,731 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Com has 26,384 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Ftb accumulated 90,157 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 2.82M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 141,046 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 489,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 2,376 shares stake. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Security Bankshares Of So Dak invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Legacy Private Tru Co invested in 1.86% or 177,487 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Lc stated it has 296,464 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,686 shares. Private Capital Advsrs reported 12,200 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 611,979 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 9,317 shares to 28,910 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,758 shares to 36,706 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 689,521 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Finemark National Bank And Trust reported 72,351 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). California-based Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 91,023 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Harris LP has 1.25% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8.31 million shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.54% or 45,871 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 26,196 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 12,800 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. At Bancshares holds 0.13% or 13,286 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.