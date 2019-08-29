Connable Office Raised Stake in Keycorp (KEY) as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Alethea Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $467,775

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 4.69 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.83. About 12.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 62,943 shares. Moreover, Bennicas Associate has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Cap owns 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,391 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1 shares. Blackrock accumulated 288.76M shares or 2.45% of the stock. Wills Fincl Gp has 4.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 1,580 shares. Williams Jones & Associates reported 2.66% stake. 12,800 are owned by Force Capital Llc. Ensemble Cap has 12,645 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 109,039 shares. Capital Intl, a California-based fund reported 6.81 million shares. 1,133 are owned by Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability. Allsquare Wealth Llc holds 3,862 shares. Vanguard holds 2.52% or 338.51M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,770 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “A Tesla owner implanted her car’s key into her arm so that she can start her Model 3 with her body – Business Insider” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Key Energy Services and SAExploration among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 75 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications invested in 0% or 750 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 48,081 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt owns 175,767 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,844 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 27,546 shares. Amica Mutual Company has 32,399 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.05% stake. Of Toledo Na Oh has 42,337 shares. Regions Corp invested in 57,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 542,629 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0% stake. 76,877 were reported by Boston Advisors Limited.