Connable Office Raised Its Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) as Stock Rose; Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $42.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 22,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 1.73M shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 3.16M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 0.62% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 134,548 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 4,962 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.09% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 105,581 shares. North Amer Corp has invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sarasin Partners Llp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.08% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Mairs And Incorporated invested in 2,466 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 0.18% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Albert D Mason Incorporated stated it has 3,252 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Creative Planning has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 12,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 15,453 shares to 52,055 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP) by 34,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,237 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 214,385 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 1.04M are held by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. 26,382 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 11,090 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 196 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 16,241 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 36,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 29,247 shares. Paloma Partners reported 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 1.07 million are owned by Prudential Finance Incorporated.