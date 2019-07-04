Connable Office Raised Its Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake by $310,012; Catalent (CTLT) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Stake by $1.07 Million

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.83. About 294,366 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 26,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,430 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 163,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 844,536 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Alphaone Inv Serv owns 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 674 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.23% or 277,646 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 232,430 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Company has 0.05% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 1.02 million shares. Blackrock invested in 13.92 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 27,923 shares. 47,903 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,700 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital, Australia-based fund reported 42,314 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 15,272 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Limited has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 82,731 shares to 77,314 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,660 shares to 77,844 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,120 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).