Connable Office Position in International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Has Raised by $608,130 as Stock Value Rose; Berkley W R (WRB) Market Value Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Has Upped Its Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 32,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 98,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 456,029 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 22,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.69. About 1.07 million shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,135 shares to 149,874 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,329 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,136 shares to 27,735 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,980 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Series C.

