Connable Office Position In Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Was Upped; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holding by $474,300 as Stock Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 202,295 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $214.07. About 359,673 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 28,619 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.06M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0% or 17,249 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Wedge L LP Nc holds 82,822 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 39 shares. 1,535 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Communication. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 7,585 shares. Frontier Mngmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Goodman Fincl Corp stated it has 10,834 shares. Forest Hill Cap Llc has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 5,145 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 198,183 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 4,266 shares. Glenmede Communications Na owns 834 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Hobart Brian E had bought 1,790 shares worth $100,061.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 59,200 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $178.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

