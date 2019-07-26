Connable Office Lowered Its Holding in Citigroup Com New (C) as Market Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $329,394

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 83,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43 million shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,758 shares to 36,706 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 22,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares to 18,584 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

