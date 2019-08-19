Connable Office Lowered Its Citigroup Com New (C) Position by $350,920 as Share Price Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lifted by $490,939 Its Stake

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 77,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 83,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 6.26 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 3.41 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 418,200 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 281 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 414 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 6,252 shares. Group One Trading LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amer Inc invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated stated it has 40,839 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,622 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prudential Fin has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 57,586 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Management owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.02% or 67,017 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited accumulated 28,391 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,059 shares to 54,364 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 73,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,856 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 14,037 shares to 202,542 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Etf by 63,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv owns 5.5% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 620,417 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 3.63 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 0.27% or 10,609 shares. Security Natl Trust has 246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 12,351 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc accumulated 337,034 shares. 23,305 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.63% or 36.42M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 2.09 million shares. Oakbrook Lc accumulated 109,500 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 414,473 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 7,116 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 20,798 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 41,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings.