Connable Office Increases Position in Keycorp (KEY); As Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Share Price Declined, Equitec Specialists Increased by $2.06 Million Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 229,093 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 5.82M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,369 shares to 49,322 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 173,356 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada owns 3,007 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 56,000 shares. 38,740 are owned by Pettee. Smithfield reported 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Service has 448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 229 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability reported 47,596 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.53M shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 1.01M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Basswood Lc reported 1.20 million shares. South State Corporation has 25,694 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,466 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 4,300 shares. Gradient Investments Lc has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 1,800 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Citigroup Inc holds 103,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 15,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 10,514 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.02% or 78,872 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 76,327 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 316,450 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

