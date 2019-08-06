Connable Office Increased Its Holding in Keycorp (KEY) as Shares Rose; Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 11.47 million shares traded or 26.42% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 7,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 14,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 21,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 917,581 shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 30,226 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 67 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 120,164 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 2,418 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 665 shares. Amp Cap Limited owns 330,231 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 9,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 89,427 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 129,590 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 10,296 shares. 1.47 million are held by Legal General Group Public Limited. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Management Llc accumulated 4,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,758 shares to 282,458 shares, valued at $39.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 196,252 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 5,280 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.05% or 542,629 shares. Cls Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 190 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,939 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 15,410 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 558,690 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 75,906 shares in its portfolio. City Holdings has 20 shares. Massachusetts Services Com Ma stated it has 6.35M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13.93M shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 472,591 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. M Securities reported 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 57,432 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 112.54M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.