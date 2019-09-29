Connable Office Holding In International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Was Has Increased; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $958,797 as Market Valuation Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 107.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 15,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,440 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 14,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 22,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 11,211 shares to 43,546 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 31,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,633 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,213 shares to 18,688 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 630,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,343 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

