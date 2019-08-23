Connable Office Has Upped Position in Asml Holding Nv (ASML); Victory Capital Management Stake In Donaldson (DCI) Was Has Raised

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $210.44. About 295,102 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 2632.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 64,061 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 2,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 322,706 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Reprises Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$48.49, Is It Time To Put Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 261,910 shares to 693,540 shares, valued at $75.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 10,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,114 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 12.88 million shares. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 5,084 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 64,061 shares. First LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 26,813 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 259,269 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 2.24% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 24,176 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 34,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,492 shares. Bartlett Company Llc has 21,407 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.79% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 99,108 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 78,499 shares.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares to 4,069 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).