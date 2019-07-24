Connable Office Has Trimmed Its Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $345,304; Crane Co. (CR) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Holding by $23.77 Million

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 2,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,069 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 6,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $156.42. About 247,444 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.44. About 577,326 shares traded or 79.29% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 21,612 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 190 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 331,005 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co has 5,023 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0.33% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sterling Limited Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 312,580 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.38% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 16,023 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 26,030 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 4,500 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar.Com Corp. by 659,686 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $53.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Services Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 437,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.10M shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L bought $154,767 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.