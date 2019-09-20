Connable Office Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $539,244; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 9,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 36,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 46,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 15.26M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $28.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.9. About 3.80M shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 6,123 shares to 23,363 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 75,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,485 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Management Of Virginia Lc invested 1.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Svcs Inc reported 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 30,554 are owned by Provise Mngmt Grp Lc. Consulate Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,723 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.65% or 53,996 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 787,713 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc has 1.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Markel holds 342,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,660 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Laffer Invs has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 425,919 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited reported 69,029 shares. Usca Ria Lc has 186,204 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.44 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

