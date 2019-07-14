Connable Office Has Lowered Citigroup Com New (C) Position By $350,920; Avenir Decreased Aes (AES) Position

Connable Office Inc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connable Office Inc sold 5,660 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Connable Office Inc holds 77,844 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 83,504 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $165.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Avenir Corp decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Avenir Corp holds 2.40M shares with $43.41 million value, down from 2.43 million last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 4.14 million shares. Yorktown & Co Inc has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 41,543 were accumulated by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct. Vantage Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,866 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 960,273 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,744 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America holds 0.12% or 12,800 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16 shares. Eagle Capital Limited Liability stated it has 26.79M shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 38,859 shares. Moreover, Yhb has 0.83% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 85,191 shares. Sarasin Llp accumulated 1.27M shares. Check Mgmt Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Connable Office Inc increased Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) stake by 22,288 shares to 855,383 valued at $33.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Etf stake by 63,583 shares and now owns 511,670 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated has 60,459 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 170,375 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 911,570 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com owns 12,220 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 510,734 shares in its portfolio. 9.67 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Markston Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,800 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 3.70M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 118,662 shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 87,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management owns 392,903 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp owns 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 515,189 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. 2.58M The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares with value of $41.58M were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.