Connable Office Has Lifted Its Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Position by $310,012; As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stock Rose, Nokota Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 102,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 8.91M shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 263,768 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares to 33,939 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,875 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.53 million shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $29.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,594 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

