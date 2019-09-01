Connable Office Has Lifted Its Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holding by $310,012 as Shares Rose; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $530,943

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $222.61. About 357,642 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 61,370 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, down from 64,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 57.53% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: STM,AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ASML Has A Lot To Live Up To – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares to 54,757 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 86,478 shares to 142,537 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 19,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Management reported 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Burney has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massachusetts-based Wade G W & Inc has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,735 are held by Edmp. 81,170 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invests Limited. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). American Grp Inc Inc has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amer Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 32,844 shares. Vestor Cap Limited invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aspiriant Limited stated it has 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Earnest Partners Ltd holds 286 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 204,866 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.