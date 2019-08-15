Connable Office Has Boosted Its Stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by $310,012 as Share Value Rose; Stericycle (SRCL) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $619,380

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 620,311 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 543,355 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Guardion, Tellurian, railroad operators – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, AVGO, ASML – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 973,254 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct accumulated 3.10 million shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 43,803 shares. Jupiter Asset Management reported 125,168 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Strs Ohio owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,051 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 119 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 22,800 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has 0.77% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Archon Capital Ltd Llc reported 259,003 shares. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions, Debt Woes Remain – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares to 63,149 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.