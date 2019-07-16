Connable Office Has Boosted Its Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stake by $310,012; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Vanguard Group Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 659,499 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 203,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19.15 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.51 million, down from 19.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 3.75 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares to 103,120 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 97,082 shares to 12.20 million shares, valued at $775.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 84,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).