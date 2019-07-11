Connable Office Cut Its Stake in Entegris (ENTG) by $304,010; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Rose, Cannell Peter B & Company Upped Its Holding by $25.84 Million

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 8,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 111,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 733,236 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 198.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 527,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 793,001 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93 million, up from 265,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 952,822 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,200 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,445 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.01M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 32,210 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $77.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 10,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP).