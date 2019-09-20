Connable Office Cut Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding; Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) stake by 14.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 33,455 shares as Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)’s stock rose 36.35%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 196,711 shares with $4.59 million value, down from 230,166 last quarter. Sonic Automotive Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 274,957 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Connable Office Inc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connable Office Inc sold 14,275 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Connable Office Inc holds 63,569 shares with $4.45 million value, down from 77,844 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $157.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 165,376 shares to 834,975 valued at $40.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Keane Group Inc stake by 203,371 shares and now owns 662,618 shares. Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) was raised too.

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $3000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is -17.89% below currents $28.62 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SAH in report on Thursday, August 15 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 28,733 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 161 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 15,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 72,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 79,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 196,788 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 21,962 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 8,728 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru holds 3,878 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 192,755 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML cautious on Sonic Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonic higher after margin beat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Lots: Big Yield At A Big Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sonic Automotive Stock Is Up 69% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.33% above currents $69.73 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Bank owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,278 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 101,516 shares in its portfolio. Academy Capital Management Tx reported 502,559 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.53M shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California State Teachers Retirement owns 4.19 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4.49M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Putnam Lc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Raymond James Na accumulated 40,626 shares. 2.59 million were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com. Oppenheimer And Co Inc has invested 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huntington Bancorp owns 17,053 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hexavest Inc reported 1.18 million shares. Shine Advisory holds 0.05% or 1,564 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.