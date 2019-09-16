Connable Office Cut Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Connable Office Inc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connable Office Inc sold 15,385 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Connable Office Inc holds 171,903 shares with $4.99M value, down from 187,288 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $279.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 17.47 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 47 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 38 sold and trimmed positions in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 30 Increased: 36 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.44% above currents $30.06 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc increased International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) stake by 4,194 shares to 22,975 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $785.60 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.