Connable Office Continues to Hold Position in Keycorp (KEY); Wedgewood Partners Raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position by $3.18 Million; Shares Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 651,108 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 7.68M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,770 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,120 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 24,817 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 12,834 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd owns 14,100 shares. Creative Planning holds 79,404 shares. Burns J W Inc New York reported 0.26% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 144,111 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 758,339 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alexandria Capital Ltd Company invested in 222,684 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Tegean Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.82% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bluestein R H And Com stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 450,000 shares. Miles Cap Inc reported 0.23% stake.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.32M shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 153,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,002 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

