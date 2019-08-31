CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 84 3.15 N/A 1.05 83.43 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.17 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CONMED Corporation and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CONMED Corporation and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.58 shows that CONMED Corporation is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation. Its rival Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONMED Corporation and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.44% for CONMED Corporation with average price target of $100.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.56% of CONMED Corporation shares and 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year CONMED Corporation had bullish trend while Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.