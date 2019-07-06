CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Since CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 76 2.80 N/A 1.07 77.36 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 36 6.24 N/A 0.05 713.70

Table 1 highlights CONMED Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CONMED Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CONMED Corporation is currently more affordable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CONMED Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.64 beta indicates that CONMED Corporation is 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation. Its rival Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.8 respectively. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CONMED Corporation and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.50% for CONMED Corporation with consensus target price of $91.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of CONMED Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CONMED Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.79% -1.26% 16.06% 19.23% 21.63% 28.33% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -4.58% 9.68% 13.82% 23.96% 36.81% 35.28%

For the past year CONMED Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors CONMED Corporation beats Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.