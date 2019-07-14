CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Both CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 78 2.84 N/A 1.07 77.36 Boston Scientific Corporation 39 5.91 N/A 1.24 29.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CONMED Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation. Boston Scientific Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CONMED Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CONMED Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that CONMED Corporation is 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Boston Scientific Corporation are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. CONMED Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CONMED Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

CONMED Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.71% and an $91.33 consensus target price. Boston Scientific Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $45.33 consensus target price and a 7.29% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation seems more appealing than CONMED Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of CONMED Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are CONMED Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.79% -1.26% 16.06% 19.23% 21.63% 28.33% Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9%

For the past year CONMED Corporation was more bullish than Boston Scientific Corporation.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.