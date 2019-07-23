CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 79 2.71 N/A 1.07 77.36 AxoGen Inc. 20 8.20 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see CONMED Corporation and AxoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CONMED Corporation and AxoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

CONMED Corporation has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AxoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 0.21 beta which makes it 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CONMED Corporation and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

CONMED Corporation’s average price target is $91.33, while its potential upside is 8.77%. On the other hand, AxoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 57.74% and its average price target is $29.67. The information presented earlier suggests that AxoGen Inc. looks more robust than CONMED Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of CONMED Corporation shares and 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of CONMED Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.1% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.79% -1.26% 16.06% 19.23% 21.63% 28.33% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year CONMED Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CONMED Corporation beats AxoGen Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.