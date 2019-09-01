CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 84 3.15 N/A 1.05 83.43 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -1.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CONMED Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that CONMED Corporation is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CONMED Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CONMED Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.44% and an $100.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CONMED Corporation and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.56% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of CONMED Corporation shares. Competitively, 13.9% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year CONMED Corporation had bullish trend while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.