CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Contrasting side by side

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 82 3.05 N/A 1.05 83.43 Smith & Nephew plc 42 4.18 N/A 1.51 30.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Smith & Nephew plc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CONMED Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CONMED Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CONMED Corporation has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Smith & Nephew plc’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CONMED Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

$92.67 is CONMED Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.63%. Smith & Nephew plc on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a -8.90% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that CONMED Corporation appears more favorable than Smith & Nephew plc, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONMED Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.56% and 9.1%. 0.8% are CONMED Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Smith & Nephew plc has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has stronger performance than Smith & Nephew plc

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Smith & Nephew plc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.