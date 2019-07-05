CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Comparing side by side

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 76 2.80 N/A 1.07 77.36 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CONMED Corporation and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CONMED Corporation and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CONMED Corporation and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CONMED Corporation has a 4.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of CONMED Corporation shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. About 0.5% of CONMED Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.79% -1.26% 16.06% 19.23% 21.63% 28.33% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has 28.33% stronger performance while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -61.76% weaker performance.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.