CONMED Corporation (CNMD) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Comparison side by side

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 83 3.12 N/A 1.05 83.43 Myomo Inc. 1 4.35 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates CONMED Corporation and Myomo Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation are 2.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 6.8 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CONMED Corporation and Myomo Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$97 is CONMED Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONMED Corporation and Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.56% and 12% respectively. About 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7% of Myomo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has 36.06% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Myomo Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.