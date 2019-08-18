Conmed (CNMD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019; Old Line Bancshares Has 1.16 Sentiment

Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 37 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 sold and reduced stock positions in Old Line Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 8.52 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Old Line Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:CNMD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Conmed Corp’s current price of $95.02 translates into 0.21% yield. Conmed Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 146,095 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $448.78 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term and equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for 686,871 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 357,917 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has 0.75% invested in the company for 75,536 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 265,700 shares.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed has $9900 highest and $85 lowest target. $92.67's average target is -2.47% below currents $95.02 stock price.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It has a 98.16 P/E ratio. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

