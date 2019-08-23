Conmed (CNMD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019; National General Holdings Corp. Has 1.52 Sentiment

Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:CNMD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Conmed Corp’s current price of $100.95 translates into 0.20% yield. Conmed Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.89% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.95. About 536,692 shares traded or 148.31% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 85 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 56 decreased and sold stakes in National General Holdings Corp.. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 54.55 million shares, up from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding National General Holdings Corp. in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 55 New Position: 30.

Among 4 analysts covering Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed Corp has $11000 highest and $87 lowest target. $97’s average target is -3.91% below currents $100.95 stock price. Conmed Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CNMD in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 22.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It has a 104.29 P/E ratio. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Msd Partners L.P. holds 6.35% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. for 2.16 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 5.11 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 2.67% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 502,495 shares.

