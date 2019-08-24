Conmed (CNMD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019; Cullen Capital Management Lifted Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake By $4.75 Million

Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:CNMD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Conmed Corp’s current price of $99.29 translates into 0.20% yield. Conmed Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 192,466 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Raytheon Co. (RTN) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 26,090 shares as Raytheon Co. (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 347,565 shares with $63.29 million value, up from 321,475 last quarter. Raytheon Co. now has $50.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 13.11% above currents $180.53 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) stake by 25,645 shares to 345,310 valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mmc Norilsk Nickel Pjsc (Adr) stake by 123,565 shares and now owns 676,570 shares. Siemens Ag (SMAWF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Commerce stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 945 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,591 shares. Rampart Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Altfest L J And Inc invested 0.34% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Greenleaf Tru has 2,270 shares. California-based Mechanics Bankshares Department has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,484 shares. Garrison Bradford And holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,700 shares. Farmers Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Victory Management Incorporated reported 84,087 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wesbanco State Bank invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Among 4 analysts covering Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed Corp has $11000 highest and $87 lowest target. $97’s average target is -2.31% below currents $99.29 stock price. Conmed Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com reported 32,774 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,514 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 31,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Geode Limited Com reported 330,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 16,155 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0.05% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 21,255 shares stake. Moreover, Camarda Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.08% or 211,855 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.04% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 1,324 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 221,862 shares. 3,864 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. 7,087 are held by Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated.