Conmed (CNMD) to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019; Amerant Bancorp – Class A (AMTB) SI Decreased By 28.23%

Amerant Bancorp Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMTB) had a decrease of 28.23% in short interest. AMTB’s SI was 157,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.23% from 219,600 shares previously. With 101,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Amerant Bancorp Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s short sellers to cover AMTB’s short positions. The SI to Amerant Bancorp Inc – Class A’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 47,069 shares traded. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:CNMD) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Conmed Corp's current price of $95.44 translates into 0.21% yield. Conmed Corp's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $95.44. About 159,469 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14;

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNMD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Needham maintained CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It has a 98.6 P/E ratio. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CONMED (CNMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Conmed (CNMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LH vs. CNMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CONMED (CNMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CONMED Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amerant Bancorp Appoints Gerald P. Plush as a Director – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amerant Bancorp Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Percentage Of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amerant Completes Rebranding, launches Brand Campaign Nasdaq:AMTB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. Wood downgraded the shares of AMTB in report on Monday, May 20 to “Market Perform” rating.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking services and products to individuals and businesses in the United States and deposit, credit, and wealth management services international clients. The company has market cap of $705.24 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.