CONMED (CNMD) Reaches $95.82 52-Week High; Landscape Capital Management Cut By $3.82 Million Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 38.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 47,805 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 74,927 shares with $6.01M value, down from 122,732 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 369,149 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c

The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) hit a new 52-week high and has $104.44 target or 9.00% above today’s $95.82 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.71 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $104.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $243.99 million more. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 39,403 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 14/05/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 59,810 shares to 135,578 valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 7,723 shares and now owns 10,831 shares. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year's $0.67 per share. PAYX's profit will be $247.95 million for 30.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc owns 113,050 shares. Markel holds 0.2% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 245,920 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). L & S Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Peoples Financial Service Corp reported 125 shares. Provise Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. 148 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com. 9,690 are owned by Opus Capital Gp Ltd Liability. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 10,209 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,456 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Shelton Capital Management holds 4,538 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 226,672 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas reported 2,086 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 65,566 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 2.77 million shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 241,805 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity invested 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 5,581 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 85,159 are held by Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 23,758 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 125,057 shares stake. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 49,227 shares.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CONMED (CNMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Conmed (CNMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LH vs. CNMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CONMED Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.