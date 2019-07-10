CONMED (CNMD) Reaches $88.15 52-Week High; Chuys Holdings Has 1.67 Sentiment

The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.08 target or 9.00% above today’s $88.15 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.49B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $96.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $224.01M more. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 262,934 shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 21.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14

Chuys Holdings Inc (CHUY) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 39 cut down and sold holdings in Chuys Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.05 million shares, up from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chuys Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 26.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $277,160 activity. SHAGORY PETER K had sold 4,000 shares worth $277,160 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CNMD’s profit will be $14.97 million for 41.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CONMED Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 81.62 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 145,181 are held by Voya Investment Management Ltd Company. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.50 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 129,029 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 49,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 15,048 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 4,680 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) or 35,728 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 1,324 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs invested in 3,087 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 398,722 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 22,564 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,338 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 7,795 shares. Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for 251,333 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 319,849 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.88% invested in the company for 265,233 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 0.44% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 2.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.38 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $6.21M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.19% EPS growth.