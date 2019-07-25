Conmed (CNMD) Holding Maintained by Hood River Capital Management Llc; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.36M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 29,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,012 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.94 million, up from 402,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 85,372 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 21.63% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,644 are held by Element Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Stevens Management Limited Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 164,796 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Barometer Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.68% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 68,050 shares. Sun Life invested in 318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Roosevelt Invest Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 75,550 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.16% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 578,976 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Baystate Wealth Management Llc has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Aqr Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 22,207 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 20.64 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.05% or 2,829 shares. New York-based Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 201,427 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lovesac Co/The by 55,866 shares to 342,857 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,890 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $277,160 activity.