Conmed (CNMD) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Holding In Lkq (LKQ) Was Has Raised

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 550,180 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 20,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 205,565 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, down from 226,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.03. About 44,765 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Veeva’s Submissions & RIM Implemented by Sumitomo Dainippon – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At CONMED Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CNMD) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CONMED Corporation Announces Pricing of $300 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 376,239 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,457 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 8,211 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wendell David Associate has 2,625 shares. Cna Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 4,903 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). 4,657 were reported by Glenmede Na. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 197,523 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 125,057 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma has invested 0.92% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Amer Interest Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). 886 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 303,304 shares. Morgan Stanley has 427,216 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 18,402 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 53,100 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 46,461 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 1.10 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 913,911 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.5% stake. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 62,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.03% or 16,548 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 7,620 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gyroscope Cap Management Group Lc invested in 26,192 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.06 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 962,118 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 12,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,496 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).