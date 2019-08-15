Conmed (Call) (CNMD) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $714,713 as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Increased Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (Call) (CNMD) by 68.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 8,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Conmed Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 142,514 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 144,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, up from 139,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.33M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,635 shares to 243,184 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,538 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 38,525 shares to 76,969 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (Call) (NYSE:MTOR) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).