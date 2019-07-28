Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; INZINC MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (LTHIF) Shorts Increased By 6.94%

Analysts expect Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 122.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Conifex Timber Inc.’s analysts see -68.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 10,700 shares traded. Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

INZINC MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LTHIF) had an increase of 6.94% in short interest. LTHIF’s SI was 154,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.94% from 144,000 shares previously. With 11,000 avg volume, 14 days are for INZINC MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LTHIF)’s short sellers to cover LTHIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0299 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.44 million. The firm explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Conifex Timber Inc. primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. The company has market cap of $38.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Lumber and Bioenergy. It currently has negative earnings. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and the provision of value added lumber finishing services.

