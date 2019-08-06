Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) EPS Estimated At $-0.17; HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (HPIFF) Sellers Decreased By 4.15% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 750.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -66.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.074 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 5,751 shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) has declined 43.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CNFR News: 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS $23.7 MLN VS $26.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HAKALA, CONIFER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings 1Q EPS 2c; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Conifer Holdings Net Earned Premiums Decreased 1.4% to $23.8 M for 1Q; 09/05/2018 – CONIFER HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $19.8 MLN VS $22.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CONIFER HEALTH NAMES TODD WYATT AS NEW CFO; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. HPIFF’s SI was 7.86M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 8.20M shares previously. It closed at $0.465 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. The company has market cap of $36.17 million. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm services and products, and private investigative services.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in China. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The firm is also involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects; sale of mining equipment and components; sale of electricity; and investment in hydropower resources, coal, electricity, and heat industry, as well as provision of coal mine improvement services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 61 controlled power plants with a total controlled installed capacity of 48,139.7 MW, including 42,966.5 MW through coal-and gas-fired generating units, and 5,173.2 MW through renewable energy generating units comprising hydropower, wind power, solar power, and biomass energy.