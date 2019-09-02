Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conifer Holdings Inc. has 25.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Conifer Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.30% -4.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Conifer Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is -97.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conifer Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance while Conifer Holdings Inc.’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that Conifer Holdings Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conifer Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Conifer Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Conifer Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.