Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conifer Holdings Inc. has 25.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Conifer Holdings Inc. has 6.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Conifer Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.30% -4.30% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Conifer Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of -97.57%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conifer Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Conifer Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Conifer Holdings Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Conifer Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Conifer Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Conifer Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.