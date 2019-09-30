Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 -0.19 3.59M -1.18 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 45 1.63 40.97M 0.72 60.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 98,412,785.44% -22.3% -4.3% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 91,348,940.91% 2.3% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.48 shows that Conifer Holdings Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Conifer Holdings Inc. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a consensus target price of $46, with potential downside of -0.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conifer Holdings Inc. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 0%. About 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance while Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.