Congress Asset Management Company Upped Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position; Tcg Bdc (CGBD) Sellers Decreased By 6.48% Their Shorts

Congress Asset Management Company increased Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) stake by 104.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 88,670 shares as Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)'s stock declined 5.00%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 173,425 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 84,755 last quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust now has $2.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 681,512 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500.

Tcg Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) had a decrease of 6.48% in short interest. CGBD’s SI was 490,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.48% from 524,700 shares previously. With 347,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Tcg Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s short sellers to cover CGBD’s short positions. It closed at $15.29 lastly. It is down 15.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CGBD News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/05/2018 – TCG BDC 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 03/05/2018 – TCG BDC INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.40 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/03/2018 TCG BDC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TCG BDC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Future Farm and TCG Investments Begin Construction on Two Puerto Rico Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The company has market cap of $926.78 million. The fund operates as a business development company. It has a 18.42 P/E ratio. The firm provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.1% or 198,754 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Mgmt Commerce Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 2.84 million shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 109,496 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 0% stake. Pggm has invested 0.69% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Legg Mason holds 2.4% or 1,962 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma owns 173,425 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 25.98M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Us Savings Bank De reported 17,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 120,518 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 2.95 million shares. Real Estate Management Ltd has invested 6.81% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Congress Asset Management Company decreased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 25,337 shares to 104,814 valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 49,112 shares and now owns 1.69 million shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. Bank of America downgraded the shares of BDN in report on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity. $3.00M worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares were sold by SWEENEY GERARD H.

