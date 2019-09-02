Congress Asset Management Company Stake in Roper Industries (ROP) Decreased by $973,555; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $456,621

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 188,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, down from 191,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Mngmt Llc invested in 0.19% or 7,460 shares. Veritable Lp reported 2,374 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 456 are held by Trust Communications Of Vermont. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Covington Capital reported 157 shares stake. Tcw stated it has 20,652 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 108,332 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 823 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 145,011 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields Lc holds 26,081 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 0.31% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 2,296 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 20,349 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.07M for 28.83 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 28,988 shares to 147,307 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

