Congress Asset Management Company Stake in Qualys (QLYS) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $79.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 975,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.91M, down from 982,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18 million, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.47 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.94M for 52.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0.19% or 580,442 shares. Amer Incorporated holds 2.06% or 551,730 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 47,268 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 3.54 million shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 3,158 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,210 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 3,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has 1,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company invested in 0.03% or 16,687 shares. Next Financial Group holds 0.02% or 2,587 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,317 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 29,009 shares. Ami Asset has 0.55% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 128,405 shares.

