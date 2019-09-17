Congress Asset Management Company Stake in Genpact Limited (G) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $430,780

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $163.67. About 171,782 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 87,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.41M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 356,443 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday – CNBC” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Patch.com published: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 2 “G’s” Absolutely Killing Pot Stocks Recently – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 16,680 shares to 110,260 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 16,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp Inc (NYSE:PNC).